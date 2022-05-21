Menu
Naomi Campbell’s Boyfriends: Everything To Know About The Supermodel’s Dating History

May 21, 2022
Naomi Campbell, 51, made her name as a supermodel in the ’80s and ’90s. The beloved beauty modeled for top photographers including Herb Ritss and Peter Lindberghe, stomped the runway for Gianna Versace and Isaac Mizrahi, and was known as one of the top models of her generation alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, and Kate Moss. The British beauty received the Fashion Icon award in 2018, an honor given by the elite Council of Fashion Designers of America. And to this day, she models for various campaigns — in 2019 she signed with NARS cosmetics. 

Naomi became a mother as well when she welcomed a daughter in May of 2021.  She’s been linked to a number of famous and influential men over the years, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Clayton, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Robert De Niro, Badr Jafar, Louis Camilleri, Skepta, Liam Payne, Hassan Jameel, and Usher. But two men have emerged as her most important long-term relationships, businessman Flavio Briatore and international real estate developer Vladislav Doronin. Here’s everything to know about the gorgeous model’s two long-term partners in life.

Flavio Briatore  Naomi Campbell Flavio BriatoreNaomi Campbell and Flavio Briatore (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Naomi dated Formula One racing head Flavio from 1998-2003, eventually becoming engaged to him and ultimately breaking it off. And while Naomi wasn’t the only beauty in Flavio’s life — he subsequently fathered Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni — he seemed genuinely fond of Naomi. “Ah Naomi,” he said in the Daily Telegraph in 2002,

