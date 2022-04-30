Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Naomi Judd’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Ashley & Wynonna As They Grieve Their Mother

April 30, 2022
naomi-judd’s-daughters:-everything-to-know-about-ashley-&-wynonna-as-they-grieve-their-mother
Written by
0

View gallery

Naomi Judd CMA Music Festival, Day 4, Nashville, USA - 10 Jun 2018

Judd Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi, perform during the Country Music Association awards show in Nashville, Tenn., . The Judds took home the award for duo of the year WYNONNA NAOMI JUDD

JUDD Naomi Judd, left, and daughter Wynonna perform their farewell concert Wednesday night in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Naomi is leaving the successful country duo due to chronic hepatitis THE JUDDS, MURFREESBORO, USA

Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Naomi Judd was the proud mother of two daughters, Ashley Judd, 54, and Wynonna Judd, 57, throughout her 76 years of life. They expressed their sadness about the country singer’s shocking death when they released a statement on April 30, announcing the “tragedy.”

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said, according to the Associated Press. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd, Wynonna JuddNaomi Judd with her daughters Ashley and Wynonna. (Bei/Shutterstock)

Before her death, Naomi would often talk about her relationships with Ashley and Wynonna in interviews, and admitted things were sometimes complicated between them. “Wynonna and I make each other so emotional it’s not healthy,” Naomi told People in 2016 about her connection with Wynonna. “We are so empathic, we can look at each other and absolutely fall in each other’s arms crying without saying a word. We scare each other because we can go so deep.”

Naomi’s relationship with Ashley was put in a rocky spotlight in 2011 when the latter released a memoir about her life and mentioned alleged abuse from Naomi in some of the pages. “I was as honest as I could be with what I knew, but I’m a different person now,” Naomi once said about Ashley’s claims, during an interview on The View.

Find out more about Ashley and Wynonna and the complicated yet close bond they shared with Naomi below.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

john-travolta’s-daughter-ella-calls-him-her-‘hero’-in-tribute-1-year-after-kelly-preston’s-death

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Calls Him Her ‘Hero’ In Tribute 1 Year After Kelly Preston’s Death

October 12, 2021
'rhop's-gizelle-bryant-stands-by-ex-husband

'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Stands By Ex-Husband

May 19, 2020
britney-spears-reveals-donatella-versace-is-‘making’-her-wedding-dress-‘as-we-speak’

Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is ‘Making’ Her Wedding Dress ‘As We Speak’

November 9, 2021