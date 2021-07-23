naomi-osaka’s-boyfriend:-who-is-cordae-&-what-to-know-about-their-romance

After about three years together, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s relationship is still a grand slam. Here’s everything you should know about Naomi’s rapper BF.

Celebrated tennis player Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae’s relationship can be likened to a grand slam — one filled with a ton of support and wins. While the couple first went public with their relationship in late 2019, the tennis player, 23, and her musician boyfriend, 23, got together about a year before their romance became public knowledge, as revealed in their joint GQ interview published in February — they just preferred to have kept it guarded, media blitz and all.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told the outlet. “So we kind of move very reclusively.” With joint magazine interviews and public affirmations of love and support for one another, however, fans of the athlete and musician have been offered more (albeit, still guarded) glimpses into the relationship. Below is everything you should know about Naomi’s boyfriend Cordae.

Naomi Osaka And Cordae Cordae joins Naomi Osaka at the 2020 U.S. Open. (Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock)

Cordae, full name Cordae Amari Dunston, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who grew up in Suitland, Maryland. He has performed under other monikers prior to landing on his current one, including YBN Cordae and Entendre. He gained prominence after releasing remixes of popular songs, including “My Name Is” by Eminem. Cordae released his debut album The Lost Boy in 2019 — and it received critical acclaim: the album received two Grammy nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

As mentioned above, Naomi and Cordae began a relationship sometime in 2018 prior to going public.

