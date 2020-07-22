natalie-maines-jokes-that-donald-trump-makes-her-want-to-make-out-with-george-w.-bush

The Chicks’ music career was nearly derailed after lead singer Natalie Maines dissed then-President George W. Bush over the Iraq war. Now she says she’d kiss the former POTUS when comparing him to Donald Trump.

One of the best things to ever happen to George W. Bush‘s presidential legacy is Donald Trump‘s current presidency. The Dixie Chicks — now known as just The Chicks — lead singer Natalie Maines believes that the Bush administration’s lies over weapons of mass destruction in Iraq seems lesser in comparison to the volume of lies that Trump tells. Despite saying “We’re ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas,” in concert days before the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Natalie now says she’d have a huge “love fest” with Bush today, because of where Trump has taken the country.

The Chicks appeared remotely on the July 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The 52-year-old host read off a question from a viewer who wanted to know Texas-native Natalie’s “reaction to the backlash Ellen got last fall when she was sitting next to George W. Bush at a Cowboys game.” Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, 62, posed with the 74-year-old conservative former president at a Cowboys game versus the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6, 2019. She later responded to massive Twitter backlash by reminding everyone to be unconditionally kind to one another, regardless of political beliefs.

