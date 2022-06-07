Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Natalie Portman’s Husband: 5 Things To Know About Bendjamin Millepied

June 7, 2022
natalie-portman’s-husband:-5-things-to-know-about-bendjamin-millepied
Written by
0

View gallery

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Proud mother Natalie Portman hugs her son Aleph as she picks him up from a friend's house in LA. Aleph holds a FIFA 22 Xbox game while talking to the actress as she stops him for a hug on the way to the car. Pictured: Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hold hands on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801334_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been married for almost a decade and now have two children together. Natalie has enjoyed worldwide fame and immense success as an actress, heading up high profile films like Vox Lux, Avengers: Endgame, Lucy in the Sky, Star Wars Episodes I, II, and III, and Thor. She’s been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. But while the Black Swan beauty, 40, and her hubby, 44, have become red carpet mainstays, you might be surprised to learn that Benjamin isn’t an actor!  Here’s everything you need to know about the accomplished actress’s husband and home life.

1. Benjamin is a classically trained ballet dancer Benjamin Millipied & Natalie PortmanBenjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Natalie’s one-and-only is a French dancer and choreographer, formerly of the New York City Ballet. He’s the founder of the L.A. Dance Project, which he now heads up, and has also been affiliated with the Paris Opera Ballet as the director of dance. But it was his role as choreographer to Darren Aronofsky‘s masterpiece Black Swan that ultimately led him to his future wife, who starred in the film as tormented ballerina Nina Sayers. The world-class dancer also appeared, and danced, in the film, solidifying the couple’s bond.

2. He previously dated Isabella Boylston

The former NYCB principal dancer had a serious romance with Isabella Boylston,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

meet-the-woman-who-defends-intimate-relationship-with-chris-watts-despite-his-triple-murder-confession

Meet the Woman Who Defends Intimate Relationship With Chris Watts Despite His Triple-Murder Confession

June 23, 2021
wendy-williams’-speaks-on-survival-story-in-new-biopic

Wendy Williams’ Speaks On Survival Story In New Biopic

January 30, 2021

Kenya Moore’s Donation Helps Couple Conceive

October 14, 2021