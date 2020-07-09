naya-rivera,-33,-reported-missing-&-feared-drowned-after-son,-4,-found-alone-in-boat-on-ca-lake

Authorities are desperately searching a lake north of Los Angeles for former ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera. She rented a boat on July 8, and hours later, only her four-year-old son was found in the vessel.

This is just devastating news. Rescuers in Ventura County, CA are searching for former Glee star Naya Rivera after she rented a pontoon boat around one p.m. on July 8 to take out on Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. She was accompanied by her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. “According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 p.m. About three hours later, another boater found the child in the boat by himself,” CBS2 News Los Angeles confirmed.

Naya Rivera and her precious son Josey.

Thankfully Josey was found unharmed. The boy “told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat,” CBS Los Angeles also reported. Helicopters, drones and dive teams soon searched the lake for Naya. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has also confirmed that they’ve been searching Lake Piru for Naya, but announced that their search and rescue operation will continue at “first light” on July 8. Earlier Wednesday night, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department had tweeted that it’s looking for a “possible drowning victim at Lake Piru.”

It was also reported that Naya’s purse was found inside her Mercedes G-Wagon, which was parked in a lot close to the boat rental company, according to Fox 11 LA reporter and NBC News Channel correspondent Stephanie Stanton. Just one day ago on July 7, the 33-year-old shared a photo cuddling up to her son sweetly to her Instagram and wrote in the caption,

