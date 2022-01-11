Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Naya Rivera's Sister Shares Her Journey to Get Out of “Dark Place” After Her Death

January 11, 2022
Naya Rivera’s Mom Tearfully Recalls Final Words With Her Daughter

Following her tragic death in July 2020, Naya Rivera‘s sister is opening up about trying to cope with her loss.
 
On Jan. 10, Nickayla Rivera posted a video to her YouTube channel, titled, “allow me to reintroduce myself.” In the almost 10-minute upload, Nickayla shared details of her close bond with her late sister, including memories of their childhood and time growing up together.
 
“My family and I experienced a tragic loss in July of 2020, my sister Naya passed away,” she said. “And when that happened, I was in complete shock. My whole family was in complete shock. It was like someone pulled the rug from under us and we didn’t see it coming. The dark place that I was in before only progressed when that happened. At that time, I had no thoughts of my future. I had no thoughts of myself really. I was only just experiencing pain.”
 
On July 13, 2020, after a five-day search at Lake Piru in California, Naya was confirmed dead by authorities, with her official cause of death ruled as accidental.

The Glee alum was first reported missing during a boating trip with her son, Josey, who was 4 years old at the time. She was 33 years old.
 
In the weeks following her passing, Nickayla penned a tribute in her sister’s honor.

“There are no words to describe my love for you,” she captioned a July 25 Instagram photo of her and Naya.

