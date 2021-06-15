ne-yo-shares-his-advice-for-friend-j.lo-after-she-rekindles-her-romance-with-ben-affleck

Ne-Yo had encouraging words for Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are giving their love a second chance, and her longtime friend Ne-Yo is all for it! The R&B hitmaker — who reconciled with his wife Crystal Renay during the COVID-19 quarantine — told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he believes in second chances.

“It doesn’t have to be over,” Ne-Yo, 41, said, when asked what advice he’d have for his former World of Dance co-star amid her “rekindled” romance with Ben. “It is not an easy thing to do, to be honest it is not easy, which is why I thank God for the quarantine because it forced [Crystal and I] to do it.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving their love another try. [Shutterstock]

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal split in February 2020. But, four months later they reconciled and the “Miss Independent” singer credits the COVID-19 pandemic for re-uniting them. “I genuinely don’t really know if we would have been mature enough to do it on our own,” he admitted, “but the [COVID-19 pandemic] almost made it mandatory for us to get it right. Praise to God. I am happy.”

Prior to re-uniting, the couple had decided to call it quits and were “no longer” communicating, Ne-Yo revealed. “Right before the quarantine happened, we had fallen on a rocky point, and we got to a place where we couldn’t really talk to each other. You know what I mean? It was that kind of thing where there was obviously something wrong and I could tell something was wrong.”

“When I would say something is wrong,

