need-a-pick-me-up?-21-stars-reveal-their-go-to-snack

Apples and peanut butter. Avocado with olive oil and salt. Hot Cheetos. Those are just some approved nibbles celebs exclusively revealed to E! News.

Kate Hudson’s Spring Weight Loss Goal After Baby No. 3

Hangry (adjective): bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.

Raise your hand if you’ve personally experienced hanger. Yeah, both of our hands are up too. We all know that feeling when it’s technically in-between lunch and dinner and you don’t want to eat a whole meal but you definitely need something to hold you over before you end up losing some of your friends due to your short temper. But what to grab is often just as much of a struggle, which is why we asked some of our favorite celebrities to reveal their go-to snack.

Kate Hudson, Lauren Conrad and Padma Lakshmi all revealed their love for a classic fruit option, while star athletes like Naomi Osaka and Gabby Douglas revealed their goodies of choice to refuel after a tough workout. Plus, Joanna Garcia Swisher and Audrina Patridge just can’t resist saying “yes please!” to some cheese.

So check out these star-approved snack ideas next time the clock hits 3 p.m. and your stomach started to rumble…

Lauren Conrad

“Fruit and raw nuts. Recently I’ve made an effort to keep lost of fresh products and nuts on hand for snacking in-between meals.”

NBC

Kate Hudson

“I am snacking so much while I’ve been at home! I think it’s because I’m home and near my fridge all day. I slice up an apple and it fills me up between meals. I love the satisfying crunch and so do my kids.”

Instagram

Lana Condor

“My go-to snack is canned oysters.

» Read Full Article