In an interview with E! News Tuesday, Neve Campbell was asked how family life has treated her since stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight years ago. Leaving the overwhelming success in her twenties—with many of her fans questioning why—Campbell is finally back and with quite a bang. Her new film is called Skyscraper and it hits the theaters on July 13th. During Skyscraper’s New York premiere, E! interviewed the much-missed actress. Campbell easily opened up about her love for family life and her children.

Motherhood Hasn’t Stopped Campbell From Growing As An Actor! In Fact, Neve Campbell Says Being a Mother in Real Life Hugely Influences Her Work

Thanks to her role in Skyscraper and the familiarity of being a mother, the actress explains how much easier the process was: “For me, just to imagine anything happening to my kids, that sort of mama bear thing comes up in me and it’s easy to play a role like this.” The film, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, is an action film that follows Will Sawyer (played by Dwayne Johnson), a former FBI agent and amputee, as he fights to rescue his wife (Campbell) and his two children, (played by McKenna Roberts and Noah Cottrell), from the tallest building on Earth.

Read the full article at E! News.

Read more Celebrity News articles at

Neve Campbell Says Being a Mother in Real Life Hugely Influences Her Work. Featured Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS.