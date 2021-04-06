new-amsterdam-sneak-peek:-dr.-sharpe-receives-a-surprising-promotion-at-the-worst-time

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s all-new New Amsterdam, Max reveals he’s stepping down as Medical Director and names Helen as his successor.

“New Amsterdam” Exclusive: Sharpe Is Replacing Max

A lot at once.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, April 6’s all-new episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) gets blindsided by work news while dealing with a family matter. As fans of the show well know, Helen is dealing with the aftermath of her brother’s death, which includes helping her niece Mina (Nadia Affolter) find a place to live.

Yet, as the exclusive clip above shows, Mina isn’t happy with Helen’s relocation decision. “How could you do this to me?!” Helen’s niece sounds off. “I’m not going to Dubai.”

Shocked by the call, Helen responds, “Mina, just give me a second to catch—”

Before Helen can finish her sentence, she is cut off by Mina, who reveals she has “a whole life” where she is. “If you had bothered to call after my father died, you’d know that,” Mina continues. “Do you know how far Dubai is from Tehran?”

Refusing to back down on her decision, Helen notes that Mina’s father would’ve wanted her “to be with family.” In response to this, Mina shoots back, “You know nothing about my father.”

As Mina abruptly hangs up the phone, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) bursts in with an important declaration.

Max asks a flustered Helen, “Can I talk to you a second?”

NBC

Although Helen clearly isn’t in a place to have a conversation, Max reveals he is now committed “to ending the inherent and systemic racism here at this hospital.” And if that wasn’t a big enough announcement,

