New Celebrity Apology Index Reveals the Most OFFENSIVE Celebs

Did you know that there is actually a celebrity apology index that calculates the most offensive celebs? Hollywood is full of surprises and with that have we got one for you today. New research has counted every public celebrity apology to find out the most apologetic celebs and industries.

Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Kevin Hart top the charts, having apologized the most for insensitive comments and behavior

Celebs spend most of their time apologizing for racially ‘offensive’ remarks (25%) and insults (26%)

Disparaging remarks about mental health issues (14%) and offending the LGBT community (12%) are also high on the list

It’s never been more dangerous to be a celebrity. With cancel culture in full swing, one clumsy social media post or one drunken mistake can condemn your career before it’s even begun.

From Keri Hilson blaming COVID-19 on 5G, to Ryan Reynolds apologizing for having a plantation wedding, the data team at CasinoHex decided to track every single public celebrity apology that’s been published on the Internet, to find the most scandalous celebs.

The Top 10 Most Apologetic Celebrities:

Name Sum of All Apologies Justin Bieber 7 Kevin Hart 5 Chris Brown 5 Snoop Dogg 4 Kanye West 4 50 Cent 4 Lili Reinhart 3 Soulja Boy 3 Rob Kardashian 3 Ariana Grande 3 Wendy Williams 3 Tracy Morgan 3

In total the entertainment industry has made the most public apologies at 29%, followed by sports stars (21%) and musicians / artists (18%).

Racial Insensitivities

With regards to what celebrities are apologizing for, the data shows comments and actions relating to insensitivities over racial issues (25%) and insults (26%) dominate. This is followed by offensive comments relating to mental health issues (14%) and the LGBT community (12%).

Bieber Most Offensive Celeb

Despite only being 26, it is Justin Bieber who’s crowned the king of celebrity apologies, racking up a total of seven public apologies across the themes of: racial offense (4), breaking the rule of law (1) and being insensitive to mental health issues (2).

Closely following behind in joint second are Chris Brown and Kevin Hart, racking up 5 public apologies each, with the apologies due to LGBT offense, violence, insults to fellow artists, cheating and being insensitive to mental health issues. Snoop, Kanye and 50 Cent are close behind with 4 apologies.

The data shows that celebs are slow to learn their lesson with many being repeat offenders, so who will the next #isoverparty be for? For more insights and to view the complete dataset, please visit: https://onlinecasinohex.ca/celebrity-scandals/.

We hope you liked our research driven article on the most offensive celebs in entertainment, sports and music. We won’t ever know whose apologies were sincere or not but we’ll keep tracking them. Excited to find out who will make the next updated list.

