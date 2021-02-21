new-evidence-suggests-malcolm-x-assassination-conspiracy

Published 13 hours ago

56 years after Malcolm X’s death, lawyers are revealing what they called new evidence of a conspiracy perpetrated by the NYPD and the FBI to assassinate the Civil Rights leader in Harlem.

According to New York’s ABC 7, Ray Wood, who was an undercover police officer at the time, wrote a deathbed letter confessing that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill Malcolm, his family and their attorney are now claiming.

In February 1965, Malcolm was gunned down in Harlem during a speaking engagement. Wood’s family says in Wood’s letter that his responsibility was to ensure the activist’s security detail but was arrested days before the assassination.

The letter goes on to state that the move would guarantee Malcolm X not have door security at the Audubon Ballroom where he was killed.

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by Malcolm’s three daughters and Wood’s family. They’re asking for the murder investigation to be re-opened in light of the new evidence.

“So, what we’re trying to do is talk about restorative justice is as lawyers — try to pursue relentless justice,” said attorney Ray Hamlin. “On behalf of the legacy of Malcolm X, Dr, Betty Shabazz, on behalf of his family lineage who is here.”

Three Nation of Islam members were convicted in Malcolm X’s murder. Last year, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office began a review of those convictions after meeting with representatives of the Innocence Project.

The DA’s office now says ‘the review of this matter is active and ongoing’ in light of the new evidence.

The NYPD also released a statement on Saturday reading: “Several months ago,

