Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Nick Cannon Cradles Bre Tiesi’s Baby Bump While Dressed As Easter Bunny: Photo

April 19, 2022
nick-cannon-cradles-bre-tiesi’s-baby-bump-while-dressed-as-easter-bunny:-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

Nick Cannon 'The Masked Singer' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2018

Christmas Celebration On Skid Row held at Los Angeles Mission. Photo Credit: FS/AdMediaPictured: Nick Cannon,Golden Cannon,Brittany BellRef: SPL5137200 231219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: FS/AdMedia / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

2017 Kids Choice Awards - Los Angeles Pictured: Mariah Carey,Nick Cannon,Moroccan Cannon,Monroe Cannon,Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Moroccan Cannon Monroe Cannon Mace Coronel Machine Gun Kelly Casie Baker Maddie Ziegler Madisyn Shipman Miranda Cosgrove Ref: SPL1460568 110317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/REX/

Nick Cannon celebrated Easter with his baby mama Bre Tiesi in the sweetest way — he dressed up as the Easter Bunny and cradled Bre’s belly in a photo she shared on Instagram stories on April 17. In the photo, Bre wore a simple black bandeau bra, with “Happy Easter” written on her pregnant belly in red lipstick. She wore her hair swept up for a low-key holiday look, and Nick embraced her lovingly from behind.” These moments are everything – I love what u do for the kids – I love u,” Bre captioned the photo, along with an Easter bunny emoji. “Happy Easter from our family to yours.”

Nick’s child with Bre, which they have already revealed to be a boy, will be the 41-year-old singer’s 8th — he was previously married to legendary songstress Mariah Carey, with whom he had twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. The Alone singer also had son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Shortly thereafter, Abby De La Rosa announced that she, too, was pregnant with twins — Nick and Abby named their two children, born in June 2021, Zion and Zillion.

Nick then had a heartbreaking turn of events when his infant son Zen, born to model Alyssa Scott in June 2021, died of brain cancer at the age of 5 months on December 5, 2021. Nick broke the tragic news directly to fans on the December 7, 2021, episode of The Nick Cannon Show. 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Life Struggle: Books vs Movies

August 29, 2013

Drama Junkie: The Best of TV

August 21, 2013
wrestler-navid-afkari-executed-in-iran-despite-plea-from-president-trump

Wrestler Navid Afkari Executed In Iran Despite Plea from President Trump

September 12, 2020