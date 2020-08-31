nick-jr.’s-‘made-by-maddie’-focuses-on-individuality

Published 15 hours ago

Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. channel has added a new animated series to their lineup, which will feature a Black family is at the forefront.

Made by Maddie premieres Sept. 13 and will follow 8-year-old Maddie, voiced by Alyssa Cheatham in her hometown of New York City. The official description describes the show as centering on “a quick-thinking little girl with a big personality and a huge heart, who has a passion for fashion… Maddie confidently embraces her own unique style, celebrates individuality, treats everyone with kindness, and encourages others to take risks and be themselves.”

The show will also include guest appearances by Al Roker, Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and Monét X from Rupaul’s Drag Race.

Made by Maddie premieres Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.

Watch a preview below:

Episodes will air every Sunday on the network. NickJr.com, the Nick Jr. App and Nick Jr. On-Demand will all feature short-form content and full-length episodes.

