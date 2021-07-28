nicki-minaj-channels-‘90s-fashion in a-bucket-hat-&-bright-pink-fanny-pack  

See Pics

July 28, 2021 12:37AM EDT

Nicki Minaj gave her fans a look at her impeccable fashion sense while donning a ’90s style ensemble in two pics.

Nicki Minaj, 38, stunned in a series of throwback photos posted on her Instagram on July 27. The “Starship” singer showcased her all-pink outfit and incredible physique while coyly posing for the glam session.

The rapper posed along a white wall and opted to wear a curly long pink wig and matching lipstick and shoes for the pics. She completed the look with silver bracelets, anklets, and a diamond-encrusted watch. Complete with a matching bucket hat and a pink fanny pack, this look was the perfect throwback to ’90s fashion.

“I got da 👑 lil bitch u just da 🏃🏽‍♀️runner 🆙 #WholeLottaMoneyREMIX w|@bia OUT NOW 💕🎀✨🩰 #FoundThesePicsInTheArchives ♥️,” she captioned the photo. Of course, the post paid homage to the remix of the hit, “Whole Lotta Money,” which was the perfect opportunity for rapper BIA to show some love. “Invented Pink,” Bia commented on the post which, now has over 1.3 million likes.

Nicki posted these photos three weeks after she teased a “very very important” announcement on IG Live. The July 7 announcement led fans to theorize about the possibility of a new album, instead it was the release of this incredible remix.

Nicki Minaj rocking a pink catsuit at an event. The rapper wore pink in the throwback Instagram pictures she shared with fans on July 27. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The new mom — who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020 — has been on a bit of an album hiatus,

