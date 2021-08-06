nicki-minaj-disputes-jessie-j's-claim-about-how-she-joined-their-song-“bang-bang”

Nicki Minaj Shares RARE Footage of Baby Boy Learning to Walk

Nicki Minaj is weighing in about her involvement with a certain hit song, and she also has some words about her, uh, price tag.

After singer Jessie J implied in a Glamour interview published on Thursday, Aug. 5 that Nicki asked to contribute to their 2014 single “Bang Bang,” the rapper took to social media to offer her own version of how she ended up on the track. “Bang Bang,” which also includes vocals from Ariana Grande, was a single from Jessie J’s album Sweet Talker and a single from the deluxe edition of Ariana’s album My Everything.

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it,” Nicki wrote. “The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? [weary face emoji] chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [tears of joy emoji] This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop [balloon emoji] LoveU [blowing kiss emoji].”

After a fan agreed with Nicki’s recollection of the song’s origin, the 38-year-old “Super Bass” performer appeared to make it clear she didn’t harbor ill will toward Jessie J. In fact, Nicki tweeted that she wished she could have been part of the English singer’s 2011 tune “Do It Like a Dude,” which counts Nicki’s friend Parker Ighile as a writer and producer.

“Chi [tears of joy emojis] but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on ‘like a dude’ & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it,” Nicki wrote.

