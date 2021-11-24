nicki-minaj-slays-in-fendi-x-skims-bra-top-&-bottoms-in-sexy-photos-after-‘rhop’-reunion

See Pics

November 24, 2021 12:06AM EST

Nicki Minaj stunned in SKIMS on Tuesday, sporting a matching bra & panty set from Kim Kardashian’s brand which recently collaborated with famed Italian fashion house Fendi.

Nicki Minaj looked hotter than ever on Tuesday when she sported a matching SKIMS x Fendi set on her Instagram. The rapper, 38, stunned in a multicolored long Chloe jacket over the beige SKIMS bra and matching panty set with Fendi logos, showing off her toned midriff and impeccable curves underneath. Nicki accessorized the outfit with a sparkling silver necklace and honey-colored knee-high YSL boots, topping off the look with a sleek, bright red short hair do.

The “Super Bass” star posted three separate times to her feed, with two posts showing her standing in the set against a pair of brown doors and another displaying a set of two photos of her seated in the scantily clad outfit. “Laugh now,” Nicki captioned the first photo, while writing “Do we have a problem⁉️” in the second series of pictures, giving her fans the sly attitude they know and love her for. “I wish a b–h would spin, I’m like please show up,” the “Anaconda” rapper captioned the third post, looking toward the camera as she showed off the super stylish look.

Nicki is an ideal model for Kim Kardashian‘s new SKIMS x Fendi capsule collection which dropped on Nov. 9 and pulled in $1 million in just minutes, reported TMZ. The leather dress Kim wore to the WSJ Awards was the first item from the collection to sell out; it was also the most expensive,

