nicki-minaj-shares-photos-of-her-baby-boy

Nicki Minaj has shared first-time photos of her baby boy after giving birth on September 30, 2020.

The rapper posted several exclusive photos of her son, who she has adorably nicknamed Papa Bear, on Saturday (Jan. 2). The stylish photos were the first her fans have seen of her bundle joy who she shares with husband, Kenneth Petty.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,” Minaj wrote in her post. “Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

Giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic and heightened social and racial justice issues, Minaj also noted a first time mom how she understands the difficulty of having a healthy pregnancy during those events.

She applauded all of the “superhero mothers” who shared similar experiences, giving them “big hugs.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” the rapper continued. “Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

