Nicki Minaj Defends Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: Will Saw Jada’s ‘Pain’ Over ‘G.I. Jane’ Joke

March 28, 2022 10:05AM EDT

After seeing Will Smith smack Chris Rock over what he said about Jada Pinkett-Smith, Nicki Minaj defended the ‘King Richard’ actor for standing up for ‘the woman he loves.’

Nicki Minaj entered the “Will Smith slapping Chris Rock discourse” on Monday (Mar. 28) morning, offering her take on the physical confrontation between Will, 53, and Chris, 57, at the 94th Academy Awards. First, Nicki, 39, supported the comedian, tweeting, “I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon.”

“Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING – EYE OPENING example of it…,” continued Nicki. “The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these ‘husbands’ won’t ever run into them in real life. You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a ‘little joke’ at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. While y’all seeing the joke, he’s seeing her pain.

