nicola-peltz-and-brooklyn-beckham-share-touching-tributes-as-they-mourn-the-loss-of-their-dog

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are expressing their heartache after losing their beloved dog, Frankie.

The engaged couple took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 15 to share the sad news that their furry family member had passed away. At this time, the two have yet to open up about the details surrounding Frankie’s death.

“My heart is shattered,” Nicola began her caption, alongside several images that captured sweet moments of her dog. “My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can’t fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time. Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness. He was the kindest dog I’ve ever met.”

She continued, “The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth.”

The Bates Motel actress concluded, “I love you so much frankie and I know I’ll see you again one day. Thank you for loving me.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nicola shared a photo that appeared to be taken during Frankie’s final moments.

“I miss you so much,” she captioned her post.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Brooklyn also expressed his heartache on Instagram, writing, “Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I’ve ever met. He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad. I miss you so much my boy. I love you so much.”

Along with his message, the son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham posted a collage of pictures of Frankie,

