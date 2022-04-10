Menu
Nicola Peltz’s Wedding Dress: She Weds Brooklyn Beckham In Elegant Valentino Gown With Long Veil

April 10, 2022
The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived — Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! Nicola’s dress by Valentino was absolutely stunning.

Nicola Peltz looked drop-dead-gorgeous on her wedding day in this stunning Valentino gown. The 27-year-old officially married Brooklyn Beckham, 23, after a two-year engagement. For the big day, Nicola looked breath-taking in her wedding gown which was custom made by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino and was just one of many looks she wore throughout the day.

The long white gown appeared to have a key hole cut out in the back, and was draped with an elegant veil featuring floral embroidery or appliqué. While the initial photos of the gown aren’t super clear, the gown also seems to have long and possibly gloved sleeves — certainly on-trend with current fashion. Her bridesmaids, wearing navy dresses, could be seen standing by her side — including pregnant sister Brittany Peltz, 30.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share their first kiss as husband and wife. (MEGA)

The wedding was held on Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 8. The guest list was jam-packed with A-list celebrities including Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of course.

Other guests in attendance included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon Ramsay, just to name a few. Nicola discussed how she chose her wedding day looks with CR Fashion Book, saying, “We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented.”

She continued, “The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad,

