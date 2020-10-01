nicole-richie-poses-for-sweet-pic-with-daughter-harlow,-12,-&-sister-sofia,-22,-&-they-look-like-triplets

See Pic

October 1, 2020 1:44AM EDT

Sofia Richie shared a photo of her ‘favorite trio’: her sister Nicole Richie, niece Harlow Madden, and herself. They could’ve all been sisters!

We saw three sisters, not two, in this sweet photo that Sofia Richie posted on Sept. 30! The model was posing by her adopted sister Nicole Richie, 39, and The Simple Life star’s daughter Harlow Madden, 12 (whom Nicole shares with husband Joel Madden, 41). However, with their blonde hair and identical smiles, all three might as well have been triplets!

Nicole Richie (center) takes a mirror selfie with her daughter, Harlow Madden (left) and sister Nicole Richie (right). Not pictured is Nicole’s 11-year-old son, Sparrow Madden. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@sofiarichie)

“My favorite trio,” Sofia captioned the sweet shot. Nicole was the one who snapped the family portrait, which she caught in the reflection of a gold frame mirror that was set up in what appeared to be a cozy backyard. Trees strung with gold lights towered over the trio’s heads. The ladies also share another thing in common: a great eye for style. Sofia looked comfy in a graphic tee and jeans, Nicole channeled her bohemian style in ribbed red pants and bangles, while Harlow wore the cutest puka shell necklace!

The honorary triplets appeared to take their photo in Sofia’s favorite gold mirror, where she also took a photo with Nicole during her outdoor family birthday dinner in August. Sofia was turning 22 years old! However, it was the model’s turn to celebrate her older sister’s 39th birthday on Sept. 21, and Sofia recycled the same photo for a shout-out on her Instagram Story.

