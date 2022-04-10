nikki-bella-and-artem-chigvintsev-set-a-wedding-date:-their-road-to-marriage-so-far

Nikki Bella Talks Wedding Details & “AGT: Extreme”

Mark your calendars! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev‘s wedding plans are moving full speed ahead.

While attending the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9, the former WWE star, 38, revealed to Us Weekly that she and her dance pro fiancé, 39, have officially set a date for their long-awaited wedding ceremony.

While Nikki didn’t share the exact date that she’ll be walking down the aisle, she told the outlet that it will be held in “Fall 2022” and hinted, “Very soon.”

The Total Bellas star also revealed that while she and Artem had “just started” looking at potential wedding venues, there was one in particular that they might just “lock in” for their special day. After that, Nikki shared, it’s all up to her maid of honor: her twin sister Brie Bella.

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy,” she joked. “She’s maid of honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.”

Nikki, real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, and Artem first met when they were partnered together on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Despite initially sparking romance rumors in January 2019, the couple waited until July to confirm that they were dating and later got engaged in November of the same year.

And yes, given that it was dance that first brought them together, Nikki confirmed that she is feeling the pressure when it comes to nailing her and Artem’s first dance as newlyweds.

“I literally was telling Artem the other day,

