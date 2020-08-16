Nikki Bella Is ‘Leaning On’ Twin Sister Brie For Baby Advice After Giving Birth To Son — ‘She’s Got Everything Down’

Exclusive

August 16, 2020 12:29PM EDT

Nikki Bella is getting help from sister Brie on this new thing she just started called motherhood after welcoming her first child!

It would make sense that first-time mommy Nikki Bella, 36, would turn to her twin Brie for baby stuff given that she’s been a pro at it for a couple of years now (she and husband Daniel Bryan already have a 3-year-old daughter named Birdie on top of a newborn son who she gave birth to on August 1). “Nikki has really been leaning on Brie and also her sister-in-law Lauren for baby advice,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “She texts or calls them a lot throughout the day asking questions but she’s really got everything down and is very calm.”

“This time has been so emotional between the new baby, hormones and everything going on with her mom but Nikki is enjoying every single moment with the new baby,” our insider continued. Nikki spoke about feeling that kind of way when she returned to social media late last week. It was there that the WWE superstar told her millions of fans about the joys of being a parent with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38.

“Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave,” she wrote next to the at-home photo. “I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever!”

“The love, goodness, it’s just indescribable,” she continued before teasing something for her fans to get excited about.

» Read Full Article