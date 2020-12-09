nikki-bella-recalls-fearing-she'd-miscarry-during-pregnancy-illness

Nikki & Artem Discuss Their Future: “Total Bellas” Recap (S6, Ep3)

Nikki Bella has been upfront and honest about the various struggles she’s faced as a first-time mom, however, it wasn’t until the Wednesday, Dec. 9 episode of The Bellas Podcast that the 37-year-old reality star opened up about being so sick while pregnant with baby Matteo, doctors thought she was at risk for a miscarriage.

The revelation came during a conversation with her twin sister Brie Bella and WWE announcer and Total Divas star Renee Young—the latter of which tested positive for COVID-19 in June. Thankfully, Nikki didn’t experience the perils of the coronavirus, but she was diagnosed with influenza B around the 8-week mark.

“When I was at the doctor, they were really scared,” the Total Bellas star explained. “Because I got it so bad they were afraid I was gonna miscarry.”

Nikki had initially “tried not to get on antibiotics,” but soon, that was no longer a possibility.

“I finally got so bad, Nikki continued, “[the doctors] were like, ‘You have to be on Tamiflu…I think Tamiflu, is it called? For pregnant women.”

She wasn’t happy, though. “I remember I was just like, I can’t believe I’m taking this. Like, this sucks for my baby.”

Even with meds, Artem Chigvintsev‘s fiancée was still bedridden for “10 to 11 days.”

“That was miserable,” Nikki added.

