nikki-bella-reveals-‘night-&-day’-difference-in-relationship-with-artem-after-‘dwts’

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s relationship has never been better! The WWE star explained why and dished wedding details in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

While filming Dancing with the Stars season 28, Artem Chigvintsev had to be separated from fiancée Nikki Bella and their son, Matteo, due to COVID-19 safety measures. It was hard for the new family to spend so much time apart, to say the least! But things are better than ever between Nikki and Artem now that they’re blissfully reunited under the same roof, the Total Bellas star told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. It’s like “night and day.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s so much better When they say it takes a village [to raise a child], it truly does take a village,” Nikki said. “Matteo loves his daddy. And not only does Matteo need daddy, but I need daddy. Artem is so helpful around the house with Matteo and it was like a night and day difference for me.”

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella cuddle on the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards (MEGA)

Seven-month-old Matteo is now sleeping through the night, according to Nikki — a major milestone that every parent can appreciate. Now that their little guy is sleeping peacefully, it’s giving Nikki and Artem plenty of quality alone time. As for how they’re keeping the spark alive and things fresh while still stuck inside amidst the pandemic? Nothing beats a night cuddling on the couch with reality TV, she says.

“You forget how important date night is, even on the couch. We watch The Bachelor on the couch together every week and we get our food ready,

