nina-dobrev-&-shaun-white-make-red-carpet-debut-at-her-ex’s-movie-premiere:-photos

Stepping out in style! Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White made their first appearance as a couple on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and never looked better. The flick also happens to star Nina’s ex, Glen Powell, so it was the perfect place for the Vampire Diaries to look hot and show off her new man!

Nina opted for a gorgeous, white, one-shouldered sheath which featured a chest cut-out and leg slit. She paired the look with same-colored strappy heels, large white hoops, and a bold red lip, slicking back her hair in a chic bun.

Her Olympic gold medalist beau looked just a ravishing, sporting a white tuxedo jacket and shirt, pairing the look with a black bowtie and pants.

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere (James Veysey/Shutterstock).

It’s no surprise seeing the couple bringing their love to the public sphere, as a source recently revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife how they have been ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards,” the source shared. “They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.”

The couple discussing future plans should come as no surprise, especially after Nina wrote a lengthy Instagram post explaining how she was in “awe” of her boyfriend.

