nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2020-beauty-deal-of-the-day:-get-a-free-charlotte-tilbury-eye-palette!

Surely you’ve heard the news that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially launched, with big savings on bestsellers, new arrivals, and a slew of categories spanning fashion to home goods!

But we have even better news to share: each day, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer Beauty Daily Deals, where you can score steals ranging from 25% ff to 50% off on top brands in skincare, haircare, makeup and more! If you spot something you just can’t live without, make sure you add it to your cart fast… ’cause once the day is done, so is the deal!

For today’s deal, with any $200 Charlotte Tilbury purchase, you can get a free Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette (valued at $75)! To reach that $200 limit, shop our faves below!

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

An Anniversary Sale beauty exclusive, this three-piece lip kit has all the Pillow Talk you could ever want or need. Experience the beloved nude shade in three formats: a full-size waterproof Cheat Lip Liner, a full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick that imparts a soft and smooth finish, and a full-size Collagen Lip Bath that leaves behind a high-shine.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowing, Gorgeous Eye Secrets Set

If you haven’t yet fallen in love with Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup, this Anniversary Sale exclusive set is the one to start with. It’s a three-piece eye set featuring Exclusive Eyes to Mesmerise in Golden Eclipse and Eyes to Mesmerise in Star Gold,

