nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2020-beauty-deal-of-the-day:-take-25%-off-mac-foundation!

Surely you’ve heard the news that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially launched, with big savings on bestsellers, new arrivals, and a slew of categories spanning fashion to home goods!

But we have even better news to share: each day, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer Beauty Daily Deals, where you can score steals ranging from 25% off to 50% off on top brands in skincare, haircare, makeup and more! If you spot something you just can’t live without, make sure you add it to your cart fast… ’cause once the day is done, so is the deal!

For today’s deal, you can take 25% off all MAC foundation! Shop our faves below!

MAC Studio Sculpt SPF 15 Foundation

Luxurious, creamy and hydrating, this foundation revitalizes dull and dry skin while protecting it from the sun’s harmful rays. It’s ideal for normal, dry and mature skin types, in addition to being water resistant with broad spectrum UVA/UVB coverage. Plus, it uses an innovative gel-based system that allows your skin to feel like skin, even with buildable coverage.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15

One of MAC’s most beloved foundations, this shine-controlling formula offers buildable coverage from medium to full, and works for all skin types (but especially oily). It lasts for 24-hours with broad-spectrum SPF 15 protection, controls oil and shine for six hours, and is easily blendable, breathable and non-cakey. Looking for a sheerer finish?

