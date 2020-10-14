north-carolina-fathers-killed-on-party-bus-they-operated

Published 23 hours ago

Two men who operated a North Carolina party bus company were reportedly shot and killed over the weekend by a customer.

According to WRAL, Randy Lee Hargraves and Keyshawn Lorenzo Cooley were shot on Friday night (October 9) while driving their bus from Durham to Charlotte. The two operated Clipper Gang Elite Transportation together.

The Guilford County sheriff’s office said in a Saturday press release that the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. The shooting suspect was also apprehended and taken to a nearby hospital in “stable condition.”

WRAL reports that the victims’ families say the shooter rented out the party bus for Friday night.

Tynecca Hart, Hargraves’ mother, told the news station that she believes “nobody knew” the shooting suspect.

“All I know is that they did an application to rent the party bus,” she told WRAL. “I just want the shooter to get whatever punishment he deserves, to know that this is not okay to just kill somebody for no reason at all.”

The shooter’s motive remains unknown at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign created on behalf of Hargraves, who according to the page leaves behind two babies, AIden, 1, and Audrey, 2. The campaign is set up to help cover funeral costs.

A separate GoFundMe campaign has been created in honor of Cooley, which relays that he “violently lost his life to senseless gun violence while helping operate his father’s family owned mobile entertainment business.”

(Photos by Tynecca Hart & Alisha Johnston via GoFundMe)

