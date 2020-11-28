North West, 7, Proves She’s Already A Makeup Expert Doing LaLa Anthony’s Glam — Watch

Watch

November 28, 2020 12:48PM EST

La La Anthony took to Instagram to share a cute makeup session she had with her ‘new makeup artist’, North West, who excitingly put blush and lipstick on her.

La La Anthony, 39, put her trust in Kim Kardashian‘s oldest daughter, North West, 7, on Nov. 27 when the young talent did her makeup! The television personality shared videos from the glam moment to her Instagram story and it proved she and the young talent have a close bond that has lasted for years. In one clip, North can be seen putting what appears to be blush on La La’s cheeks with a brush as she sits in a chair and in another, she’s applying lipstick.

North enthusiastically says, “Cheese!” as she smiles to the camera while applying the blush and La La follows suit while laughing and saying, “My new makeup artist, North West, the great.” During the lipstick application, La La went on to ask North if she thinks “the eyes are a little too heavy.” The confident tot replied, “No” before continuing on with the lips.

“It looks good like that?” La La asks before North assures her “yes”, it indeed looks good, and then tells her to “go like this” while smacking her lips together. La la also captured an adorable photo of her and North posing together when the makeup session was over and captioned it with, “North did a great job!!”

La La Anthony let her friend Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West do her makeup in her latest videos. (MEGA)

There’s no doubt that North probably learned her makeup-applying skills from her gorgeous mama, who is known for often rocking stunning beauty looks.

