obama-says-malia’s-bf-stayed-with-family-for-months

Published 15 hours ago

Since putting out his latest memoir A Promised Land, Barack Obama has been doing a lot of press. The 44th President’s spoken with everyone from Showtime’s Desus & Mero to CBS’ 60 Minutes about the book as well as more personal details about himself and his family.

Joining The Bill Simmons Podcast on Thursday (December 17), Obama revealed that his daughter Malia’s boyfriend Rory Farquharson stayed with the former president and his family for months while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that he taught both his daughters and Farquharson how to play the card game spades.

“Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades and then having some spades games. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slam the cards down,” Obama said when asked about the most fun times he’s had during quarantine.

Obama also shared that Rory has grown on him while spending more time together and said why Rory was allowed to stay with the Obama family while things were on lockdown.

“There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in,” Obama said. “And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

Rory also apparently ran up the grocery bill due to his presence, however Obama didn’t seem too bothered by it.

“The only thing you discover, this is not a surprise to you Bill because you’ve got a son, young men eat.

