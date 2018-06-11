Celebrity News

Ocean’s 8 Shines Bright Like a Diamond and Dazzle’s Audience

by Monday, June 11, 2018

The most anticipated movie of the summer in finally out in theaters and we are here for it! Ocean’s 8 is unlike any other Ocean’s movie. Ocean’s 8 is filled with beautiful, witty and smart women. There are no males that have a main role in this movie, making it different than the past Ocean’s movies.

 

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), is Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) sister. Debbie is finally released from prison after five years; eight months and twelve days and she has a brilliant plan for her next heist. But no heist is complete without a kick-ass team; Nine Ball (Rihanna), Lou (Cate Blanchett), Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), Tammy (Sarah Paulson), Constance (Awkwafina) and Amita (Mindy Kaling) all join Debbie on her biggest heist yet.

 

Debbie is money hungry and knows just how to get a few extra million dollars, and by a few extra million dollars, I mean $150 million. Ocean’s 8 is out for a $150 million Cartier necklace that they can only steal on the night of the biggest party in the world, the Met Gala.

 

There were even a few guests from the past Ocean’s movies that made an appearance in the movie! In the beginning of Ocean’s 8, we find out that Danny Ocean is dead. There is never an explanation on how or when he died. This was frustrating to say the least, as fans of the Ocean’s movies are itching to know why the writers chose Danny to be dead and why they never went into detail on how he died.

 

Before Danny died he told Debbie the plan was brilliant, watch the movie for yourself and see just how brilliant this heist was.

Ocean’s 8 Shines Bright Like a Diamond and Dazzle’s Audience: Photo Credits: Warner Bros.

