Officer Kim Potter, Cop Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Resigns

by Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, has resigned from the force, effective immediately. Potter wrote a letter Tuesday to Mayor Mike Elliott, Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards and Police Chief Tim Gannon…  » Read Full Articles

