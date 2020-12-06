ohio-community-holds-vigil-after-deputy-kills-black-man

Published 3 hours ago

A candlelight vigil was held for a 23-year-old man on Friday night (December 4) after he was reportedly shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio earlier that day.

The People’s Justice Project has identified the individual as Casey Christopher Goodson Jr, and posted pictures of the vigil on their official Facebook page. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has not yet officially identified the man.

Local news station ABC6 reports that the CPD are investigating the shooting that happened on Friday afternoon in which a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was working with the US Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, shot and killed the man they claim was waving a gun.

NEW DETAILS: 23 y.o.male shot and killed by a Franklin Co sheriff’s deputy working with US Marshal’s fugitive task force. After task force wrapped up, 23 y.o. drove by, waving a gun, confronted by FCSO. Man shot was NOT target of task force. Info from US Marshal. pic.twitter.com/KLIW5FN4nI

The shooting took place on Estate Place in Northeast Columbus. Pete Tobin, the US Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said the task force had just finished their work in the area when Goodson allegedly drove past them waving a gun.

“He was seen driving down the street waving a gun,” Tobin said, according to the outlet. “That’s when the deputy, at some point after that, he confronted him. And it went badly.”

Police then claim that during the confrontation, the man exited his car and was shot by the deputy,

