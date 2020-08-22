okinawan-rapper-awich-reveals-how-‘love’-for-her-island-translated-into-music-&-new-video-‘bad-bad’

Awich, a leader in Japanese hip-hop, EXCLUSIVELY talked to HollywoodLife about her Okinawan heritage and filming a music video on her home prefecture after dropping her first major label EP ‘Partition.’

With relentless flow and slick political commentary backing her reputation, Awich was already one of the Japanese hip-hop industry’s most well-known female artists when she dropped her new EP, Partition, on Aug. 21. However, this EP is a major milestone for the 33-year-old rapper, since it marks her first extended play released through a major label after recently signing with Universal Records. This new partnership is also a reflection of Awich’s growing popularity in America; in March of 2019, 88rising — a famous Asian music collective and record label — featured her in the music group’s documentary, Asia Rising – The Next Generation Of Hip Hop.

Awich dropped her first major label EP, Partition, on Aug. 21, 2020. Her rapper alias stands for “Asia Wish Child.” (Universal Music)

Despite a meteoric rise in success in both America and Japan, Awich is loyal to her roots: Okinawa. “I’m born and raised in Okinawa. Okinawa is an island that has been a target of both fascination and discrimination amongst Japan and surrounding Asian nations for years for its culture and transformations,” Awich — whose real name is Akiko Urasaki — EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

The rapper has never shied away from talking about the political unrest associated with her home prefecture. “It used to be a kingdom until [the] 19th century and went through many changes and now is a part of Japan with many U.S. military bases,” Awich said, referring to how the Ryukyu Kingdom was abolished when Okinawa was annexed by Japan in 1879, which became controlled by the United States Civil Administration of the Ryukyu Islands after World War II,

