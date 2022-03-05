ole-henriksen-friends-&-family-sale:-score-30%-off-sitewide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

On the hunt for deals and a new skincare routine? You’re in luck—Ole Henriksen is having a sale!

Now through 2/7, you can score 30% off sitewide, plus 40% off select Glow Goodies! Additionally, when you spend $50, you’ll receive a free 4-piece gift (Deluxe mini Banana Bright Eye Creme, Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Dewtopia and Strength Trainer) with code: FOUR.

Whether you’re trying to cover up your dark circles, counteract aging or tackle dry winter skin, Ole Henriksen has a solution. Below, we rounded up our favorite products that you’re gonna want to stock up on while they’re on sale!

Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer

One thing is for certain—the internet loves this moisturizer! After launching in January, the nutrient-rich Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer has garnered a lot of buzz for its long-term hydrating balm-to-gel texture. In addition to keeping skin hydrated, it works to strengthen the skin’s barrier and protect from external aggressors thanks to ingredients like peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

Truth Serum®

Packed with the brand’s True-C Complex, collagen, orange and green tea extracts, this lightweight serum works to hydrate, tone and firm skin to reveal younger-looking, energized skin. Plus, it’s oil-free and quick-absorbing!

Even Jacob Elordi is a fan!

» Read Full Article