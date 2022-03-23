olivia-culpo-stuns-in-plunging-black-dress-at-young-hollywood-party:-photos

Fashion

March 23, 2022 9:57AM EDT

Olivia Culpo looked gorgeous in a plunging, sheer black dress at Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood party in LA on March 22.

Olivia Culpo stole the show at Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood party at Musso & Frank’s in LA on March 22. The 29-year-old looked stunning in a plunging black knit dress that had a super low V-neckline and a sheer skirt. She accessorized with a bold red lip and slicked-back hair.

Olivia Culpo looked stunning in this plunging, sheer black dress at ‘Vanity Fair’s’ Young Hollywood party at Musso & Frank’s in LA on March 22. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

Olivia’s dress featured poofy ruffled sleeves and a tight black mini dress while the entire frock had a cool, sheer pinstriped layer that showed off her toned legs underneath.

Olivia tied her look together with a pair of black strappy sandals, chunky diamond earrings, a bright red lip, a sultry smokey-eye, and a middle-parted, sleek and straight hairstyle that was slicked back on the sides.

Also in attendance at the event was Madison Beer who looked extremely sexy in a plunging black vest that had buttons down the front. Madison chose to leave the top buttons opened, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted baggy black trousers and metallic gold heels.

Alexandra Daddario was also at the event looking gorgeous in all-black. The actress threw on a skintight tight, sheer black one-shoulder asymmetrical jumpsuit that had tight, straight-leg pants.

She styled her outfit with a thin black leather belt around her tiny waist, pointed-toe black pumps, a bright red lip, and a slicked-back high ponytail.

