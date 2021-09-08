olivia-munn-is-pregnant:-actress-expecting-1st-child-with-john-mulaney

Breaking News

September 8, 2021 1:24AM EDT

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney. The former ‘SNL’ writer confirmed the news on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’

There’s a bun in the oven! Olivia Munn, 41, is pregnant and expecting her first child with her beau John Mulaney, 39. John confirmed the news while on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday. “You’ve had a year,” host Seth Meyers said, to which the comedian responded: “I packed a lot into this. Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he said, later adding the kicker, “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” The baby will be the first child for both Olivia and John. The Gateway actress has had a handful of famous boyfriends, but she most notably dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017. The Comeback Kid comic started dating Olivia in May, shortly after his divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, was announced. Neither Olivia nor John had kids in their past relationships.

Pregnancy rumors started swirling shortly after the couple was first reported in May. Comedians and Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast co-hosts Ashley Hamilton and Claire Parker posted a TikTok video in May,

