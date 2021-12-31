olivia-munn-shares-hilarious-photo-of-john-mulaney-putting-newborn-baby-malcolm-in-a-pot:-‘adora-bao’

See Pic

December 30, 2021 11:52PM EST

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared an adorable photo of their sweet baby boy Malcom in a funny new Instagram.

Comedian John Mulaney, 39, and actress Olivia Munn, 41, shared a sweeet photo of their new baby boy recently, showing what great parents they are to the adorable Malcom. In the pic, John his hilariously putting the tiny baby in some pots and pans as he looks up at his proud dad. Malcom looked more than cute in a baseball-style striped outfit while his doting dad looked cozy for the holiday in a navy blue sweater, buffalo plaid check paj

John and Olivia officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comic introduced his little one to the world with a sweet photo of the sleeping tot bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” John wrote in the caption. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet.” He added, “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Olivia shared the same photo and wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

John and Olivia welcomed little Malcolm on Nov. 24, about 6 months after the couple was first linked together in May. News of the couple’s relationship came to light around the same time as news John was divorcing his wife of 7 years, Anna Marie Tendler, 36.

John announced he and Oliva were having a baby in September during a visit to The Late Show With Seth Meyers,

» Read Full Article