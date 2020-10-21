Olivia Newton John Feels ‘Extremely Lucky’ After Surviving Cancer 3 Times – Watch

Exclusive Interview

October 21, 2020 2:06AM EDT

After her most recent battle with breast cancer (which had once been Stage 4), ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife how she is feeling now.

Olivia Newton-John hasn’t undergone radiation in “a couple of years” and hasn’t had a scan for cancer “for a long time,” which the 72-year-old actress happily revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! While the leading lady from Grease has emerged from her third round of cancer (which had returned in May of 2017), the Australian icon is still investing her time into finding “kinder therapies” for those still battling the disease with her new Olivia Newton John Foundation that launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We caught up with Olivia, who opened up about how she’s feeling after her most recent fight against cancer and the work her organization is doing.

Olivia Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“I think I’m extremely lucky. I’m very lucky that I’m well. I don’t take that for granted at all,” Olivia told HollywoodLife during a video interview on Oct. 13. She also told us that feels “great” now, despite experiencing “some pain” in her feet. “I have some neuropathy in my feet,” Olivia explained, which is “a result of damage to the nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord (peripheral nerves)” which can therefore cause pain in the hands and feet, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It is unfortunately a reaction to radiation, but the rest of me feels great,” Olivia assured. It helps that the Grammy Award-winning singer gets her “energy” from “eating well and from taking a lot of plant medicine and herbs and homeopathy and thinking good thoughts,” which Olivia also mentioned during our interview.

