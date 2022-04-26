Menu
Olivia Rodrigo & Zack Bia Fuel Romance Rumors On Cozy Lunch Date: Photos

April 26, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo, 19, seems to be enjoying her spring, and she showed off her happiness while out and about in New York City with Zack Bia, 25. The rising recording artist and actress wore a stylish black leather jacket pulled close around her, carried a classic quilted black Chanel bag, and accessorized with sunglasses and black shoes with knee socks in the photos published by the Daily Mail. Olivia went for an “au natural” look, wearing minimal makeup and long, straight hair. DJ and influencer Zack, wearing a gray hoodie, baggie pants, and sneakers, put his arm around Olivia as the two were photographed leaving New York restaurant Bar Pitti around lunchtime on April 26.

The “Driver’s License” singer is enjoying a steadily rising career, as she won three coveted Grammy Awards on April 3 — for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Driver’s License”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (for Sour). Olivia’s appearance with Zack comes on the heels of a recent breakup — she and music video producer Adam Faze reportedly broke up after only seven months together, dating from July 2021 to February 2022. Though she never publicly confirmed the romance, she did tell People that she was “growing” in June of 2021.

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate,” she told the outlet when discussing her album Sour.

