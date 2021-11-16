olivia-wilde-picks-up-daughter,-5,-from-school-after-harry-styles-talks-romance

See Pics

November 15, 2021 11:56PM EST

Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing a stylish floral dress and sneakers while picking up her daughter Daisy from a Los Angeles area school on Monday.

Olivia Wilde, 37, proved she’s still busy with her motherly duties despite being romantically involved with superstar Harry Styles, 27, when she picked up her adorable daughter Daisy, 5, from school on Nov. 15. The actress was wearing a blue and white floral dress and sneakers during the outing as well as a white face mask. She also had pink-framed sunglasses placed on her head as her long hair was down and she held what appeared to be a stuffed animal and tumbler.

Olivia Wilde and Daisy Sudeikis on Nov. 15. (BACKGRID)

Little Daisy, whose father is Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis, matched her mom in her own floral outfit, which was a sleeveless jumper with pink and green flowers and bright pink sneakers. The tot also wore a tie-dye face mask and carried a backpack over her shoulders as some of her long hair was pulled back while the rest hung down.

Olivia Wilde and her daughter Daisy Sudeikis both wore cute floral outfits. (BACKGRID)

Earlier in the day, Olivia was also spotted running errands while walking around L.A. and holding a laptop. She didn’t pay much attention to cameras but looked relaxed and comfortable as she made her way in the area.

Olivia’s latest outings come after Harry briefly mentioned why he is keeping his relationship with Olivia private. In an interview with Dazed magazine, which came out on Monday, he explained that his personal life and work life are “compartmentalized” and he wants to keep it that way.

