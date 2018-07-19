Update: Twenty-five-year-old Kazakh Olympic figure skater Denis Ten dies in fatal stabbing. According to RT.com, the young skater lost three liters of blood after getting into a heated altercation with two robbers. The men were attempting to steal the mirrors off of Ten’s car. There were attempts to revive the Ten, but it was too late. Denis Ten passed away in Kazakhstan in hospital on Thursday. Many are devastated by the loss of the young skater, and rightly so. His passing at so young an age is tragic. The loss of such a talent is felt by all of us. The International Skating Union openly discussed the loss on Twitter, stating that the organization “is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world.”

Denis Ten’s Figure Skating Career

The first Kazakh skater to win an Olympic medal, Ten took third place at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The skater also had the honor of winning silver in the 2013 World Figure Skating Championship, as well as the bronze in 2015. Due to injuries, Ten needed time to recover but was present to compete in 2018’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Featured Photo Credit: Getty Images