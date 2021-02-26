omari-hardwick-stars-in-‘army-of-the-dead’-trailer

Published 15 hours ago

Zombie and heist movies are popular respectively, but, together? That may make for a blockbuster.

The first trailer for the new Zach Snyder film Army of the Dead is out, and it features lots of action and little talking.

Omari Hardwick stars in the film about a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse. Snyder is known for directing superhero films like Justice League and Man of Steel, but his first feature film was the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, so this is definitely up his alley.

Hardwick is slated to take on the role of Vanderohe in the film. He also says the only words spoken in the trailer, a line that has the ring of a classic movie quote: “That’s heavy brother, but I dig it.”

Co-stars include Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi and Tig Notaro. The film is produced by Deborah Snyder, Zach Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Army of the Dead is scheduled for a May 21 release on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

