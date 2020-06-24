one-of-the-cops-who-killed-breonna-taylor-has-been-fired

Published Yesterday

Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor in her home has been fired, Louisville Metro Police announced on Tuesday (June 23).

Taylor, 26, was shot by officers at her apartment on March 13 as they entered to serve a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend thought officers were intruders and fired a shot as they entered. Taylor was shot eight times in the ensuing gunfire from officers.

Hankison is accused by the department’s interim chief, Robert Schroeder, of “blindly” firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, creating a substantial danger of death and serious injury, according to USA Today.

Schroeder notes that Hankison may appeal the decision to the Police Merit Board in writing within 10 days.

The other officers involved in the shooting, Myles Cosgrove and Jon Mattingly, have not been fired. None of the officers have faced criminal charges.

Photo: Louisville Police Department

