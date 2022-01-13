orlando-bloom’s-kids:-meet-his-two-little-ones,-flynn-&-daisy

Here is everything you need to know about Orlando Bloom’s two kids that he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and current fiancée Katy Perry.

Orlando Bloom is a proud dad of two. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor first became a father with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He and the model married in 2010. The next year, they welcomed a son into the world. Unfortunately, they split in 2013. The upside was that it brought him to his current partner Katy Perry.

He proposed to the American Idol judge on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and they’re still waiting to have the perfect marriage. Even though they aren’t married, they are a family unit. In 2020, the Hot N Cold singer gave birth to their daughter. Even though his children are from different relationships, Orlando is sure to be there for both of his kids. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lord of The Ring actor’s kids.

Flynn Bloom Orlando Bloom’s son Flynn Bloom gets out of the car. (Marksman / MEGA)

Flynn Bloom, also known as Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, was born on January 6, 2011. The 11-year-old splits his time with mom Miranda Kerr and father Orlando Bloom. Even though Flynn has two famous parents, he has mostly been able to stay out of the limelight.

The Victoria Secret Angel holds no ill will towards Flynn’s father and believes that Orlando’s relationship with Katy is in Flynn’s best interest. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she shared with WSJ Magazine,

