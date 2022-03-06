‘outlander’-stars-tease-‘dark’-times-ahead-for-fergus-&-marsali-as-their-new-baby-arrives

Challenges are on the horizon for Fergus and Marsali. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Outlander’s César Domboy and Lauren Lyle about Fergus and Marsali’s ‘dark’ times coming up and more.

Outlander season 6 returns on March 6. The momentum from last season isn’t slowing down, especially for Fergus and Marsali. The couple has another baby on the way, and they’ll be facing their biggest struggles yet in the sixth season. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Outlander stars César Domboy and Lauren Lyle about what’s next.

“We’ve always said we’re like the cool, young couple that don’t fight. They’re in a much more adult, dark, sort of stressful place, and both going through their own things [in season 6],” Lauren told HollywoodLife. “Fergus is dealing with mental health and his own sort of demons, and then Marsali is left to pick up the pieces in many ways. And also with another kid on the way… I mean, I don’t know how she does it. I couldn’t.”

Lauren Lyle as Marsali in season 6. (STARZ)

Season 5 ended in a shocking way. Claire was kidnapped and raped by Lionel Brown’s men. Jamie, Fergus, Ian, and more of the men of Fraser’s Ridge eventually came to save Claire from the torment. They wreaked havoc on Lionel Brown’s men, killing them all. Lionel was spared to be questioned, but Marsali later took him out with a fatal dose of hemlock.

Lauren admitted that Marsali has “no regrets” about killing Lionel whatsoever. “Absolutely none. No regrets,” she said. César added, “Fergus might be more haunted than Marsali.”

Jamie was the one to find Marsali after she killed Lionel. He comforted her and told her that she would not go to hell for this.

» Read Full Article