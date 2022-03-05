‘outlander’-season-6:-new-cast-members,-how-to-watch-&-more-you-need-to-know

The Droughtlander is officially over! ‘Outlander’ season 6 is back starting March 6. From the new cast members to what’s in store, here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated sixth season.

The global hit Outlander is finally making its long-awaited return. The sixth season is kicking off on March 6, and it is going to be epic. Season 5 ended in the first half of 2020, and fans have been waiting anxiously for season 6 ever since.

All of your favorites will be back, including Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton as Jamie Fraser, Claire Fraser, Roger MacKenzie, and Brianna MacKenzie. The stakes will be elevated once again for the Outlander characters in the highly-anticipated sixth season. From the teaser trailer details to the release date to new cast members, HollywoodLife has rounded up the key updates we know about season 6.

How To Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 6

Outlander season 6 will premiere on March 6 at 9 p.m. ET across all STARZ platforms. The premiere will be 90 minutes long. New episodes will premiere Sundays on STARZ.

‘Outlander’ Season 6 Trailers

The official trailer was released in January 2022. The trailer focused on an intense fight between Jamie and Claire. “I don’t belong here,” Claire says to Jamie. “Brianna, Roger, they don’t belong here. But yet here we are, all of us because I loved you more than the life that I had.”

The Outlander season 6 teaser trailer dropped during the show’s New York Comic Con panel on October 9. The teaser gives glimpses of all your favorite characters –Jamie,

» Read Full Article